Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Services LLC

Capital Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,584,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,284,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 308,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,895,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 835,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 1.2 %

ACRE opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.69. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.92%.

ACRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

See Also

