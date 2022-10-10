Apeiron RIA LLC Sells 254 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Apeiron RIA LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVX opened at $160.03 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.