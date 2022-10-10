Analysts Set TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) PT at $251.44

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.44.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BLD opened at $176.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $150.71 and a 52 week high of $284.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in TopBuild by 8.2% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 135.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 362,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 345,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 89,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

