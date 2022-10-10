Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $232.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

