Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ATRWF stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.