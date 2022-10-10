Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.7 %

GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.