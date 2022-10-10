Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,126.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,809 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,480,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Alphabet to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.