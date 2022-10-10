Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 271,601 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Verizon Communications worth $169,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 860.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,800 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares during the period. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Bank of America lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.