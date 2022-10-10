Allen Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 39,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,450,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after buying an additional 147,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,003.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $17.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

