Allen Capital Group LLC Has $240,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allen Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.10.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
