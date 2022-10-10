Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 18th

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Tuesday, October 18th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 18th.

Air Industries Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIRI opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.98. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30.

Institutional Trading of Air Industries Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 16.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

