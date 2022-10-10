Advisor Resource Council Buys 2,461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.56 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

