Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.09-$11.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $12.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $66.52 billion-$68.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.45 billion. Accenture also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $259.71 on Monday. Accenture has a one year low of $254.27 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.65 and a 200-day moving average of $295.47.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.