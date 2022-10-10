5,389 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Purchased by Montis Financial LLC

Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,389 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $25.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

