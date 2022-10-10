3,204 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $42,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.
BCE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
BCE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.719 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.
BCE Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
