29,000 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 42.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.87% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $191.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.