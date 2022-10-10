29,000 Shares in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 40.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 42.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Manhattan Associates Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $135.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.51. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.02 and a 12-month high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81 and a beta of 1.78.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $320,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $2,116,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,576,378. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.75.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
