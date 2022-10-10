22,878 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Blackstone makes up about 1.1% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $230,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 32.3% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth $369,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,161,423 shares of company stock worth $86,730,717 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Shares of BX stock opened at $86.00 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.