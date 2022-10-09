Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,940,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,542,000 after buying an additional 107,714 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,757,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 32,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

