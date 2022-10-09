Wells Fargo & Company Trims Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Target Price to $250.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $258.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.96. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $686.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.62 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,616,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.