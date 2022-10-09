Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 20.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.60). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,572,000 after acquiring an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 207,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,704 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

