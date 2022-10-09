Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 50,247 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,247 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,065,000 after purchasing an additional 496,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after purchasing an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Constellation Brands by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,351,000 after purchasing an additional 223,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $222.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 718.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.38.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,597,461.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.