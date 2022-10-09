Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 59,164 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

