Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 2,865 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,547 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 10.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 20.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,722,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,151 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.16. The company has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

