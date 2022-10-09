VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Boosted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $188.60 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $185.11 and a 52-week high of $318.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.24.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.