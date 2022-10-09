Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $3.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIG. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Capital One Financial raised Transocean from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Transocean from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.59.

Transocean Stock Performance

Shares of RIG opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Transocean’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Transocean by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth $37,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

