Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.53

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and traded as high as $10.08. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 424,207 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 15,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $132,605.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 369,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $47,637.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 364,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 833.3% in the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 3,173,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,254 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 69.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,243,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 916,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,947,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,421,000 after buying an additional 648,124 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 184.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after buying an additional 632,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 456,412 shares during the last quarter.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

