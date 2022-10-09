The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 956,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,606,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Southern stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

