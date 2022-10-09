The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.31 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

