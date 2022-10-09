The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $166.50

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 166.50 ($2.01) and traded as low as GBX 146 ($1.76). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 146 ($1.76), with a volume of 49,003 shares changing hands.

The Alumasc Group Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 147.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.76 million and a P/E ratio of 561.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47.

The Alumasc Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from The Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company operates through Water Management, Building Envelope, and Housebuilding Products segments.

