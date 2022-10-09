Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Sells 3,249 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.5% of Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,433,269,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 37.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 1.1 %

AbbVie stock opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.47. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.