Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Stock Position Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 256.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $40.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.15 and a 1 year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.97.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

