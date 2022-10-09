StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 22 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 241.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $468.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $519.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

