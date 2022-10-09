SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 404 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $119.46 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.59 and its 200 day moving average is $176.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.62.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

