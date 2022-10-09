Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,719.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069,636 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Shopify worth $35,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $27.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.73.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark raised Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

