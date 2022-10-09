Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 525” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 520 ($6.28) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.02) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 176.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 175.37. The stock has a market cap of £33.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a twelve month low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

