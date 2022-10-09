Royal Bank of Canada Boosts RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $97.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE RPM opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 608,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,519,000 after purchasing an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in RPM International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in RPM International by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.