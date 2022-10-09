Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $66.17 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.14% of Synopsys worth $66,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $307.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $391.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.33.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock worth $14,988,069. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

