Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 49,194 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Linde were worth $57,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 94.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Linde stock opened at $273.20 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.91. The stock has a market cap of $136.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.40.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

