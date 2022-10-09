Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.58

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.58 and traded as low as C$45.01. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$46.26, with a volume of 3,940 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$528.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2,313.00.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,600.00%.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

