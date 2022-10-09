Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.16.

