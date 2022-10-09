Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 66 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 838.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $214.17. STERIS plc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

