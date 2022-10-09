Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,170 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,374 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 105,854 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Antero Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:AR opened at $32.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

