Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

