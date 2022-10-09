Private Advisor Group LLC Has $311,000 Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. State Street Corp grew its position in Wipro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,901,000 after buying an additional 213,709 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Wipro by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 574,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,025,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 465,104 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 290,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 64,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. Analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. Citigroup cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Wipro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.