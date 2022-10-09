Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4,484.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

