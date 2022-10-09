Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HII opened at $232.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.



