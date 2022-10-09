Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.09.

Shares of PII opened at $96.96 on Thursday. Polaris has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.51.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.33. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.53%.

In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Polaris news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,841.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $2,920,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $88,949,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter valued at about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 39.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

