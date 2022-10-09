Piper Sandler Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $116.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.93.

Shares of PSX opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $67.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

