PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.55.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $161.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $223.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

