Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,090 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,265 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $177.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

